Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.14 and a beta of -1.53. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($1.17). On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 522,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.