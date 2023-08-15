Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:KALA opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.14 and a beta of -1.53. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($1.17). On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
