Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$25.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$31.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.17.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.



