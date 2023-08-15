Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $24.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 600,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

