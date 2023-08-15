Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.