Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.81 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

