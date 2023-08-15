Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 105,180 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.