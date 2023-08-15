Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $16.55.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Olaplex by 42.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 151.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 358,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.