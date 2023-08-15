Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE:AP opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.93.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.