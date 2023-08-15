Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:AP opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

