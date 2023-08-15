Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

