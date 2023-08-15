Needham & Company LLC Cuts Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target to $12.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
