PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

PBF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. PBF Energy has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

