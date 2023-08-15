SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.