Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 866,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 569.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 202,062 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

