LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.41.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
