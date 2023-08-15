LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

