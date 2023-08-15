Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

