Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.2 %

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $645,085 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

