Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.