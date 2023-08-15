Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $25,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

