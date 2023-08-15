StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.01 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

