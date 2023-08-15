StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.01 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
