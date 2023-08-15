NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.