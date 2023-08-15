HC Wainwright Comments on Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daré Bioscience in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Daré Bioscience Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.
Featured Articles
