HC Wainwright Comments on Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daré Bioscience in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 396,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 234,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 114.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

