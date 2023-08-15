Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Zacks Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $26.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $667.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

