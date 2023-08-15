Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $926.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

