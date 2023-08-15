Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

