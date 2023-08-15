Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $377.96 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $239.82 and a 52-week high of $388.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.