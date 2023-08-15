Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enhabit, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Enhabit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Enhabit alerts:

EHAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Enhabit Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enhabit by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $77,886,000. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP raised its position in Enhabit by 218.8% in the second quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 693,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.