CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. CACI International’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.33.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $341.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.43. CACI International has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $359.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

