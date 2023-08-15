HC Wainwright Comments on Cabaletta Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.56. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $259,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $554,730. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 622.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.