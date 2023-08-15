B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.52. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 131.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 72.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Accuray by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accuray news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

