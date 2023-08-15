Brokers Offer Predictions for Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $251.96 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.