Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Boosted by Analyst

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $40.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $44.50 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

United Rentals stock opened at $487.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $256.23 and a 52 week high of $492.21.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.