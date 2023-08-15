Wedbush Weighs in on Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $666.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,158.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $271,033.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,717 shares of company stock worth $1,188,096 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

