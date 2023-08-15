Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Issued By Zacks Research

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 2,556,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $239,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

