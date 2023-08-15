Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$2.77 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.17 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

