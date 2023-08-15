Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Raised by Analyst

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

WAB stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

