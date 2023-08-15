FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Lifted by B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $286.19 million, a PE ratio of 210.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

