Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock worth $2,458,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

