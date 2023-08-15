ATS Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ATS in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.48 million for the quarter.

ATS Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

ATS stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35. ATS has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $48.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.