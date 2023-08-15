Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Boosted by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.40 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. First Command Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

