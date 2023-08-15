Brokers Offer Predictions for EnerSys’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for EnerSys in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENS has been the subject of several other reports. CL King started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $96.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 546.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

