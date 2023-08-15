Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.29. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $272.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,928. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

