Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

RL stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,802 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after buying an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

