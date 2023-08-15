Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Reduced by Analyst

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $402.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
