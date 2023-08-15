Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Increased by Zacks Research

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.33. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $22.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.75 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $558.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $568.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

