Green Thumb Industries Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.81. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

