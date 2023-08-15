Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,756,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.