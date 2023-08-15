Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered by Analyst

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.