Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.96. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

In other news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 883,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 797,034 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 621,819 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

