NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 109,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 77.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 64.5% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

