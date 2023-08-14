NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.74. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

